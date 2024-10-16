Morgan Stanley Buys Stake Worth Rs 85.5 Crore In Titagarh Rail Systems Via Bulk Deal

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE gained a stake worth Rs 85.5 crore in Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 7.63 lakh shares or a 0.56% stake in Titagarh Rail at a price of Rs 1,120 apiece, according to the data available on the NSE.

Smallcap World Fund Inc. sold 7.9 lakh shares or a 0.58% stake worth Rs 88.6 crore. The public shareholder had a 2.74% stake in the company, as per the shareholding pattern of the company till the quarter ended June on the BSE.