Morgan Stanley Bets on India's Growth Pivot, Overweight On Domestic Cyclicals — Check Sectoral Picks

In line with its 'Gunning for Growth' theme, Morgan Stanley's portfolio strategy is 'overweight' on financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials. On the other hand, the analyst is 'underweight' on energy, materials, utilities, and healthcare.

The key downside risks to this optimistic view stem from a global growth slowdown and worsening geopolitical conditions. The brokerage argues the growth slowdown experienced in the second half of 2024, coupled with rich relative valuations, is now reversing, setting the stage for India to deliver better relative performance.

The structural changes supporting a higher Price-to-Earnings or P/E multiple include an improved macro stability, a falling intensity of oil in the GDP, and a rising share of services exports. These factors, alongside fiscal consolidation and lower inflation volatility, imply structurally lower real interest rates. The resulting scenario of high growth, low volatility, falling interest rates, and low beta, according to Morgan Stanley, provide a strong fundamental case for a significant market re-rating.