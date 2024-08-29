ADVERTISEMENT
Morgan Stanley Asia Acquires 0.74% Stake In IndiGo Via Large Trade
Morgan Stanley Asia bought 28.5 lakh shares at Rs 4,714.9 apiece.
A promoter group of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. sold shares worth Rs 9,548 crore through open market transactions on Thursday. The buyers included Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.
Portfolio investor the Chinkerpoo Family Trust divested a 5.25% stake in the IndiGo parent firm, selling 2.02 crore shares at Rs 4,715.89 apiece, according to the bulk deal data on the BSE.
Morgan Stanley Asia bought 28.5 lakh shares or a 0.74% stake, at Rs 4,714.9 apiece.
Opinion
Passenger Loses Rs 45,000 Worth Belongings On IndiGo Flight, Gets Rs 2,450 Compensation
As of June, the Chinkerpoo Family Trust held a 13.49% stake in the aviation company. The trustees include Shobha Gangwal and JP Morgan Trust Co. of Delaware.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed 2.06% lower at Rs 4,758.95 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.43% advance in the benchmark Sensex.
Opinion
IndiGo Migrates To Public Cloud, Powers Off Data Centres In 18 Months
ADVERTISEMENT