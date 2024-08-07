Morepen Laboratories' Rs 200-Crore QIP Oversubscribed

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. on Tuesday announced successful completion of its qualified institutional placement worth Rs 200 crore. With this, the institutional holdings in the company has surpassed 10% from 4% previously, according to Sushil Suri, chairman and managing director of the company.

The company issued 3.67 crore equity shares at Rs 54.37 per share to institutional investors. The QIP issue was oversubscribed by 1.68 times, with bids amounting to Rs 335 crore, compared to the Rs 200 crore offering.

“We initially aimed to raise Rs 200 crore, but the demand was so high that we received bids worth Rs 335 crore, nearly 1.68 times our target. Although we considered increasing the amount due to the strong interest, we decided to stick with Rs 200 crore, which aligns with our immediate growth plans,” Suri told NDTV Profit.