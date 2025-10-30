Business NewsMarketsMore Rainy Days Ahead For Coal India; Brokerages Slash Target Price — Find Out Why
ADVERTISEMENT

More Rainy Days Ahead For Coal India; Brokerages Slash Target Price — Find Out Why

JPMorgan and Jefferies reduced the target price for the stock after worse-than-expected performance in July–September.

30 Oct 2025, 10:33 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Coal India Q2 Results
Declining average selling price coupled with other expenses weighed on the Coal India's second-quarter performance, according to JPMorgan. (Photo source: Coal India website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Coal India Ltd.'s rainy days are not over yet, according to top brokerages. JPMorgan and Jefferies reduced the target price for the stock after worse-than-expected performance in July–September.

Declining average selling price coupled with other expenses weighed on the Coal India's second-quarter performance, according to JPMorgan. The largest coal producer has missed the brokerage's estimates, it said in a note.

JPMorgan believes that the Coal India stock lacks catalyst so, it remained on the sideline for the stock. It reduced the target price e to Rs 415 apiece from Rs 420 apiece. The current target price implies an 8% upside from the current levels.

Inventory levels at Coal India's thermal power plants is higher than previous years' levels. It is at 15 days compared to 12-to-seven days in 2023. Weak power demand is the key reason behind the high inventory levels, JPMorgan said in a note.

Thermal coal prices in the international markets are at $82 per ton, which indicates a 10% decline in the second quarter of financial year 2026. This indicated that there will likely be weakness in the e-auction prices could continue in the third quarter, JPMorgan said.

The brokerage also reduced the Ebitda estimates for Coal India by 1–2% in financial year 2026 and 2028. It has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coal India Q2 Earnings Key Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Revenue fell 15.8% at Rs 30,187 crore versus Rs 35,842 crore

  • Ebitda fell 46.4% at Rs 6,716 crore versus Rs 12,521 crore

  • Margin at 22.2% versus 34.9%

  • Net Profit fell 50.2% at Rs 4,354 crore versus Rs 8,743

ALSO READ

Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Down 50%, Misses Estimates
Opinion
Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Down 50%, Misses Estimates
Read More

The second half of the financial year 2026 will likely remain weak for Coal India, Jefferies said. The brokerage cut the target price and earning-per-share estimates to factor in the lower volumes and higher costs.

It cut the EPS for financial years 2026 and 2028 by 10–12%. The brokerage has reduced the target price to Rs 430 apiece, from 455. The current target price implied a 12% upside from the current level.

However, Jefferies retained a 'Buy' rating on the stock because of the attractive valuation. Its valuation is at 7.9 times of financial year price-to-earning and a 7% dividend yield.

ALSO READ

Coal India Approves Rs 10.25 Interim Dividend Per Share
Opinion
Coal India Approves Rs 10.25 Interim Dividend Per Share
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT