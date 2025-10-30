More Rainy Days Ahead For Coal India; Brokerages Slash Target Price — Find Out Why

Coal India Ltd.'s rainy days are not over yet, according to top brokerages. JPMorgan and Jefferies reduced the target price for the stock after worse-than-expected performance in July–September.

Declining average selling price coupled with other expenses weighed on the Coal India's second-quarter performance, according to JPMorgan. The largest coal producer has missed the brokerage's estimates, it said in a note.

JPMorgan believes that the Coal India stock lacks catalyst so, it remained on the sideline for the stock. It reduced the target price e to Rs 415 apiece from Rs 420 apiece. The current target price implies an 8% upside from the current levels.

Inventory levels at Coal India's thermal power plants is higher than previous years' levels. It is at 15 days compared to 12-to-seven days in 2023. Weak power demand is the key reason behind the high inventory levels, JPMorgan said in a note.

Thermal coal prices in the international markets are at $82 per ton, which indicates a 10% decline in the second quarter of financial year 2026. This indicated that there will likely be weakness in the e-auction prices could continue in the third quarter, JPMorgan said.

The brokerage also reduced the Ebitda estimates for Coal India by 1–2% in financial year 2026 and 2028. It has a neutral rating on the stock.