More Bullish On Aditya Birla Capital Than Tata Capital, Says Vikas Khemani

Aditya Birla Capital offers a more attractive risk-reward profile compared to soon-to-be-listed Tata Capital, according to Vikas Khemani, Founder and CIO of Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Khemani said that while Tata Capital is a 'strong company', AB Capital stands out in the space for its superior growth prospects and better return on assets (RoA).

“Tata Capital is a good company, but we always look at things from a risk-reward perspective, and in that sense, Aditya Birla Capital has always been our top pick,” he said. “We like the risk-reward profile of this company more as it provides better growth and better return on assets."