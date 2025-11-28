Mood Shift Underway As Markets Look To 2026, Says CLSA’s Vikash Kumar Jain

Indian equities may finally be turning a corner after a year marked by uncertainty, uneven earnings and global volatility, according to Vikash Kumar Jain, Strategist and Head of Research at CLSA India.

Jain believes there has been a clear change in market mood after a long spell of downgrades, mixed sentiment and sustained underperformance against emerging market peers. While India entered 2025 weighed down by concerns over what a Trump administration might mean for tariffs and trade, the narrative has slowly begun to repair itself as expectations of better India–US headlines grow.

At one stage, India risked being among the last countries to sign a trade agreement with the US, even after early indications that it would be the first. Meanwhile, Jain told NDTV that global markets were buoyed by a powerful AI-led bull run in which India played little part, leaving domestic equities distinctly out of favour. Even as global indices surged to multi-decade highs, India spent 13 months merely returning to previous levels, having effectively undergone a valuation derating.

However, Jain argues that the passage of time has helped Indian markets absorb earlier shocks. Relative valuations have become more reasonable as global equities rallied while India moved sideways. The government’s recent policy steps, including income tax cuts, interest rate cuts and GST reductions. have also contributed to improving sentiment.

With many of the earlier concerns diminishing, the list of complaints against India has shortened, allowing investors to reassess exposure. CLSA’s proprietary India Bull/Bear Index, which flashed an extreme bearish signal in September, prompted the brokerage to turn constructive, a call that coincided with the subsequent market rebound.