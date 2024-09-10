Investors' Money Moving To Underperforming Sectors Like IT, FMCG

The Indian market is seeing a cyclical rotation as investors are moving money into sectors which had underperformed over the last two to three years, like information technology and FMCG, said Ambit Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director Dhiraj Agarwal.

"It started with IT in June and then FMCG and now money is slowly moving into private banks," he told NDTV Profit.

The "winds of change" is triggered by favourable catalysts like government's budgetary support to consumption, earnings growth in IT companies that have beat estimates, and attractive valuation in private banks, he said. Recent domestic economic data and commentary from companies suggest an uptick in consumption.