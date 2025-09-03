MOIL Share Price Jumps Over 6% Following Record Production In August

Shares of MOIL surged over 6% in trade after the company achieved record August production during the month of August. The company reported a record 17% output growth in August at 1.45 lakh tonne year on year.

The sales also reported a 25% uptick at 1.13 lakh tonne year on year. During the April to August period, the performance of the company has seen growth in various segments.

The cumulative production saw a growth of 9%, rising to 7.92 lakh tonnes. The exploratory drilling activity also gained momentum. This segment recorded an uptick of 8.6% at 50,621 meters year on year as well.

In fiscal 2025, the company’s manganese ore production increased by 2.7% year-over-year, reaching a total of 1.8 MMT, and manganese ore sales rose by 3.3% year-over-year to 1.58 MMT. Notably, ferro manganese production grew by 18% year-over-year, resulting in a total production of 12,000 metric tons.