Modi's Japan Visit, US Tariff Jitters, GDP Data And Ganesh Chaturthi — The Week Ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Japan on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan annual summit.

This will be Modi's eighth visit to Japan as the prime minister. Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two prime ministers will deliberate on cooperation in the areas of defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as discuss issues of regional and global importance, the MEA said in a statement.

Ongoing concerns over a potential 25% US tariff on Indian exports set to be implemented the coming week remain a key drag on investor sentiment. India is also set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, marking a market holiday on Aug. 27.

The markets will also be closely watching other important data from the US, including housing data and Q2 GDP numbers.

Back home, the primary market is buzzing with activity as Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare are among the companies with issues opening in the coming week.