Modi Stocks: How Have CLSA's Picks Fared In Past 11 Years? Details Here

The 11 years of the Modi government have been marked by a significant rise in economic growth and a booming stock market. The top 10 best-performing companies that are part of the multinational brokerage firm CLSA's 'Modi Stocks' have shown strong growth in both returns and earnings.

Leading the list is Adani Enterprises Ltd. with 40% stock market returns and 24% EPS growth on a compounded annual basis, as per NDTV Profit calculations.

This is followed by Bharat Electronics Ltd. at 33% returns and 18% EPS growth.

JK Cement Ltd. stands out with the highest EPS growth at 35%, along with 26% returns.

Other notable performers include Indian Hotels Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp., both with 23% returns and EPS growth of 27% and 19% respectively.

Power sector PSUs REC Ltd. and Power Finance Corp. also demonstrate solid performance, with returns of 22% and 20% respectively, and EPS growth of 12% and 16%.

Ashok Leyland Ltd., Siemens India Ltd., and Cummins India Ltd. round out the list, each with strong returns of over 20% and double-digit EPS growth.