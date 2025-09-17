Modi At 75: Soaring Benchmarks To SIP Growth — How Market Performed In Last 11 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 today. His tenure since May 2014 has coincided with a transformative phase in Indian financial markets. From benchmark indices to sectoral performances, and from the surge public sector undertaking stocks to growth in investor participation, markets have moved into a phase of growth and scale not seen earlier.

Equity markets have shown strong returns compared to earlier regimes. Sectoral indices have delivered multi-fold gains, and PSU companies have risen sharply in value, with both already listed and newly listed state-owned enterprises posting exceptional results.

Modi’s regime has also witnessed significant FDI inflows, surge in SIP contributions and rapid expansion of Demat accounts across the nation.

Here’s how markets have performed under his leadership: