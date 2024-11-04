M&M Rating Raised To 'Buy' By Kotak As Revival Seen In Tractor Industry

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. got its ratings upgraded to 'buy' from 'add' by Kotak Institutional Equities, that cited a favourable risk-reward profile following the recent correction in the stock price.

The brokerage has, however, cut the target price on the stock to Rs 3,150 apiece from Rs 3,300 earlier, implying an upside of 15.43% from the current market price of Rs 2,729.