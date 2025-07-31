M&M Q1 Review: Analysts See Rising Commodity Prices To Weigh

Analysts are consensus on the fact that Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will likely face challenges because of rising commodity prices. They retained stock rating and target prices except Citi Research after the company posted decent numbers for April–June.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported first-quarter revenue, Ebitda, and net profit a tad lower than Morgan Stanley's estimates while it missed Citi Research's estimates. Its Ebitda margin of 14.3% was 70 basis points lower than Morgan Stanley estimates.

A strong mix and leverage of its existing network supported Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s margin, according to Morgan Stanley. This margins will soften in coming quarters.

The company reported depreciation of Rs 1,000 crore which is lower than Morgan Stanley's estimate of Rs 1,400 crore, the brokerage said in a note.