M&M, Maruti Suzuki Top Auto Picks Ahead Of Festive Season For Elara Capital’s Jay Kale

Despite automakers experiencing a muted start to the festive season, demand for passenger vehicles is likely to bounce back, says Jay Kale, executive vice-president, auto and auto ancillaries, Elara Capital.

He has picked Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. as the preferred stock in the passenger vehicle segment, followed by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Though the demand for passenger vehicles has been on the lower side over the past few months, the festive season could bring a turnaround, Kale told NDTV Profit.

"Things have been relatively muted. We also had Bajaj indicate that the start of the festive season has been muted. However, as we move to the start of the core festive season, things will bounce back and clock double-digit growth. For the moment, as companies push inventory to the dealer, you will see good wholesale growth,” he said.

The real test of the sector in terms of growth would be overall numbers from September to December, Kale said.

Kale placed his bet on Mahindra & Mahindra, highlighting that the company had posted substantial growth despite the passenger vehicle segment struggling as a whole.

"M&M is on track to post a growth rate of 15% to 20% based on their launches. Thar Roxx is coming in. At the same time, their tractors are also holding up; we are expecting a 5% growth in FY25. So, M&M on a core earning perspective is pretty much on track."

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. posted a 24% year-on-year jump in its SUV sale at 51,062 units in September 2024. The company's exports rose 25% YoY to 3,027 in the period under review.