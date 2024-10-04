M&M Financial Services Share Price Tumbles On Decline In Loan Disbursals

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s share price plunged in early trade on Friday after the lender reported an overall decline in its disbursements.

The non-banking financial company reported overall disbursements for first half of the financial year 2025 at Rs 13,160 crore, down 1% year-on-year.

The collection efficiency was flat at 96% in the second quarter. This is as per the provisional figures reported in the exchange filing on Thursday.

The lender's non-performing assets were at 3.8%, compared to 4.3% a year ago, and business assets stand at Rs 1.13 lakh crore, reflecting a 20% year-on-year increase.

The NBFC has a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity trunk of over Rs 8,500 crore.

In September, the Board of Directors of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Service approved the expansion into the mortgage business. The new business will include providing housing finance, top-up loans, lease rental discounting, home improvement and home expansion loans, balance transfer loans, and construction finance.