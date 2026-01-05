Mindspace Tops Morgan Stanley’s REIT Picks as India's Office Market Enters Sweet Spot

India’s office real estate investment trusts are entering what Morgan Stanley calls a new phase of low-risk, compounding returns. This is driven by strong leasing momentum, easing interest rates, and sustained demand from global capability centres (GCCs).

In a new research note, the brokerage said FY25 marked a clear inflection point for listed office REITs, with distribution per unit (DPU) growth of around 10% year-on-year — the first such acceleration since their listing.

Morgan Stanley expects DPU to compound at roughly 10% annually over the next three years, supported by higher occupancies, new leasable area additions, and the full transmission of rate cuts.