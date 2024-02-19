NDTV ProfitMarketsMinda Corp Investor Divests Stake For Rs 437 Crore
Minda Corp Investor Divests Stake For Rs 437 Crore

The buyers include top mutual funds like Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.

19 Feb 2024, 07:44 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Minda's corporate office. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Minda Corp. saw a key investor divest its entire stake in the company for Rs 437.28 crore via open market transactions on Monday.

Bela Agarwal, a retail individual shareholder, offloaded 1.08 crore shares or a 4.54% stake at Rs 403 apiece, according to block deal data on the BSE.

The buyers include top mutual funds. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 43.7 lakh shares (1.82%), Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 42.93 lakh shares (1.79%), and Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund bought 7.4 lakh shares (0.3%), among others.

Mutual funds held a 13.39% stake in the auto ancillary company as of December 2023.

Shares of Minda Corp hit a record high of Rs 442.15, as they rallied nearly 9% intra-day trade after the large trades. The scrip closed 4.64% higher at Rs 425.05 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.39% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

