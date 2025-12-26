Midwest Shares In Focus After Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage

Mining and materials player Midwest Ltd. shares are in focus today. Brokerage major Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating, at a target price of Rs 2,000.

The bullish coverage note cites the company’s strong positioning in the black granite market and emerging new growth avenues. Midwest, a prominent player in India’s dimensional stone space, has carved a niche as the country’s largest producer and exporter of Black Galaxy and Absolute Black granite.