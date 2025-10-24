Midwest Share Price Jumps After IPO Listing

The initial public offering of Midwest concluded its subscription process on Oct. 17. The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 87 times, led by demand from non-institutional investors (168.07 times). Institutional buyers subscribed 139.87 times, and retail investors placed bids 24.26 times the offer.

The IPO was a book-built issue valued at Rs 451 crore, with a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.19 crore shares worth Rs 201 crore.