Mid-Size Indian IT Companies Will Do Better Despite US Visa Uncertainty, Says Vikas Khemani

Mid-size Indian information technology companies may do better than their larger peers even under macro uncertainty, according to Vikas Khemani.

"Large IT companies are going through the process of building AI capabilities. Order books have remained decent. Given that they are large, growth will be limited. Mid-size IT companies will do well," Khemani, founder and chief investment officer at Carnelian Asset Management, told NDTV Profit.

"Every time there is a technological transformation, new companies do well. Post the global financial crisis, companies like LTIMindtree, Persistent, and HCLTech went from being minnows to 15 and 20x in their journey," he said, adding, "In this cycle too, large companies will remain around but smaller companies might benefit far more."

Khemani also said IT services at a global level will only grow because of AI-related technologies.