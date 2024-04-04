Mid-Caps Buoyant, Small And Micro-Caps In Counter-Trend Bounce, Says Analyst

Mid-cap stocks have shown more buoyancy than small and micro-caps, which are witnessing a counter-trend bounce, according to Jai Bala of CashTheChaos.

"Markets have managed to cross the 3% (growth) mark since the start of the year and every new high is getting pushed back to the previous range," the chief market technician told NDTV Profit on Thursday. "That's not a positive sign."