Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy, Sell Or Hold: Torrent Pharma, One97 Communications—Check Target Price

Torrent Pharmaceuticals and One97 Communications are the two mid-cap stock picks for Wednesday, July 16. Independent market expert Kush Bohra, founder at Kushbohra.Com, shared their insights with NDTV Profit.

Kush Bohra recommends buying Torrent Pharma at Rs 3,510 with a target price of Rs 3,580 and a stoploss of Rs 3,370. Torrent Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company and the flagship company of the Torrent Group.

It is known for its focus on therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, and gastrointestinal treatments. Torrent Pharma is also involved in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of both branded and generic pharmaceutical formulations.