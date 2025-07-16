Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy, Sell Or Hold: Torrent Pharma, One97 Communications—Check Target Price
Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kush Bohra top picks for July 16 are Torrent Pharma and One97 Communications Ltd.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals and One97 Communications are the two mid-cap stock picks for Wednesday, July 16. Independent market expert Kush Bohra, founder at Kushbohra.Com, shared their insights with NDTV Profit.
Kush Bohra recommends buying Torrent Pharma at Rs 3,510 with a target price of Rs 3,580 and a stoploss of Rs 3,370. Torrent Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company and the flagship company of the Torrent Group.
It is known for its focus on therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, and gastrointestinal treatments. Torrent Pharma is also involved in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of both branded and generic pharmaceutical formulations.
The D-Street experts also suggests buying One97 Communications at a target range of Rs 1,000-Rs 1,025 with a stoploss of Rs 970. The Noida-headquartered fintech major is the operator of Paytm which offers digital payment and financial services to consumers and merchants in India.
On Wednesday, Mahindra and Mahindra, Wipro and SBI were leading gains in the index. Nestle and Tech Mahindra were also trading in the green. Shriram Finance marked the deepest losses in the lot, dragging the index down as it was down 2.05%. Names like Eternal, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were also pulling on the index along with JSW Steel.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.