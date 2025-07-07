Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy, Sell Or Hold: Inox Wind, HG Infra Engineering And Tube Investments Of India
These mid-cap stocks are on analysts' radar this Monday.
Inox Wind Ltd., HG Infra Engineering Ltd., and Tube Investments of India Ltd. are three midcap stocks that Brijesh Ail of IDBI Capital and Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities Ltd. recommend for investment.
Brijesh Ail, head of technical and derivatives, retail research at IDBI Capital, sees Inox Wind as a top pick for short term, with a current price range of Rs 177.76. The stock is currently in its consolidation phase and has the potential to go back to its Rs 197-200 level, according to him. "Once it reaches the Rs 200 level, it can go to Rs 220 levels," he said.
On July 2, Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Inox Wind Ltd. with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 210 per share, implying 21% upside. Inox Wind is a leading vertically integrated player in India’s wind energy sector, delivering end-to-end solutions from conception and commissioning to operation and maintenance of wind power projects.
Inox Wind is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s ambitious target of expanding its installed wind capacity from 50GW at the end of FY25 to 100GW by 2030, supported by the projected increase in annual installations (6GW in FY26, 7- 8GW in FY27, and 9GW from FY28 onwards, according to Suzlon Energy Ltd.)
Murugappa Group firm Tube Investments of India is a top pick in mid-cap segment for Saurabh Jain, equity head, research at SMC Global Securities Ltd. The engineering company manufactures precision steel tubes, automotive and industrial chains, car door frames, and bicycles.
Jain recommends the stock on the basis of strong set of numbers by the company and as valuations are corrected now. "It is a good company to hold for next two years," he said.
Another strong pick for Jain is HG Infra Engineering. He recommends a buy at current levels at Rs 1,061.20.
In April 2025, the infrastructure development company, which has operated in roads and highways sector for over 21 years, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary received a Rs 1,123.1-crore contract from the National Highway Authority of India.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.