Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy, Sell Or Hold: Inox Wind, HG Infra Engineering And Tube Investments Of India

Inox Wind Ltd., HG Infra Engineering Ltd., and Tube Investments of India Ltd. are three midcap stocks that Brijesh Ail of IDBI Capital and Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities Ltd. recommend for investment.

Brijesh Ail, head of technical and derivatives, retail research at IDBI Capital, sees Inox Wind as a top pick for short term, with a current price range of Rs 177.76. The stock is currently in its consolidation phase and has the potential to go back to its Rs 197-200 level, according to him. "Once it reaches the Rs 200 level, it can go to Rs 220 levels," he said.

On July 2, Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Inox Wind Ltd. with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 210 per share, implying 21% upside. Inox Wind is a leading vertically integrated player in India’s wind energy sector, delivering end-to-end solutions from conception and commissioning to operation and maintenance of wind power projects.

Inox Wind is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s ambitious target of expanding its installed wind capacity from 50GW at the end of FY25 to 100GW by 2030, supported by the projected increase in annual installations (6GW in FY26, 7- 8GW in FY27, and 9GW from FY28 onwards, according to Suzlon Energy Ltd.)