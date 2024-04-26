Mid-Cap IT Space Has Potential To See Growth, Says Analyst

With most IT majors announcing muted results, analysts expect the sector to continue to show subdued performance in the short term. However, at the same time, mid-cap IT companies are expected to report growth in their domain.

"Mid-cap IT is an interesting space to be in. So, some of them are actually seeing good growth in their specific domain areas. And, once spending does come back, I would believe that mid-cap IT would probably do better than large-cap IT, as the IT spend comes back in the initial phase," Nitin Raheja, executive director and head of discretionary equities at Julius Baer, told NDTV Profit.

Due to IT spending and the present uncertainty, most companies in the sector will see muted growth in the short term, Raheja said. While the order wins were robust, there were deferments too, as he highlighted.

On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 settled 150.40 points, or 0.67%, lower at 22,419.95, and the S&P Sensex declined 609.28 points, or 0.82%, to end at 73,730.16.