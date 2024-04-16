Microsoft To Amazon: Global IT Firms Show Improvement In Budget Outlook

Cybersecurity, data modernisation, generative artificial intelligence, digital transformation projects, robotics and automation are among the top investment priorities for global information technology firms during the March quarter. But there is only a slight improvement in the IT budget environment, according to Citi's CIO survey.

The overall network and traffic management IT budget growth expectations rose from 2.8% in the December survey to 2.9% in the March quarter, inching closer towards the historical average of 3%, Citi said in a note on April 15. The improvement is driven by a stronger outlook for the Middle East and Africa IT spending, while the US IT budget growth expectations diminished slightly to 2.2% from 2.5% in December.

The global economic conditions appear to be stable and improving slightly, with only a modest 0.7% upward revision to the trailing three-month IT budgets, the note said. Cloud-consumption takeaways were a bit cautious with a slight downtick in prioritisation and growth.

On the generative AI front, Microsoft Corp. remains the top vendor that the chief investment officers are considering as a GenAI partner, far ahead of Amazon.com Inc and Google LLC.

Here are the key takeaways on the sector-specific impacts of Citi's survey on IT budget outlook.