Microsoft Hits $4-Trillion Market Cap After Earnings Beat

Microsoft Corp. has become the second company in the world to reach a $4 trillion market capitalization after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations, sending the stock soaring in premarket Thursday.

Shares of the technology behemoth jumped as much as 8.2% in early trading in New York, pushing its market value to $4.1 trillion. Nvidia Corp. became the first company to hit the milestone earlier this month.

“Microsoft is getting the recognition that it deserves because it is the operating system for business. All of us run our businesses on Microsoft with Word, with Outlook, with Excel,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners LLC. “This quarter’s results point to an even better position for Microsoft because, like Nvidia, there appear to be no substitutes.”