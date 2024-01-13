Microsoft Overtakes Apple As Most Valuable Stock In the World

Microsoft and Apple remain the biggest weights in the S&P 500 by far, together accounting for roughly 14% of the overall index. Few other companies approach them in size. Oil giant Saudi Aramco’s value sits at just over $2 trillion, while Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Nvidia Corp. are all valued above $1 trillion. Meta Platforms Inc., which jumped nearly 200% last year, is the next closest, sitting just below the trillion-dollar threshold.