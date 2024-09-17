Microsoft Announces $60 Billion Buyback, Raises Dividend 10%

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled a new $60 billion stock-buyback program, matching its largest-ever repurchase authorization, and raised its quarterly dividend 10%.

The software company said shareholders as of Nov. 21 will receive a quarterly dividend of 83 cents a share, compared with the current 75 cents.

The share repurchase agreement, which has no expiration date, replaces a $60 billion buyback program announced in 2021.

Microsoft, the world’s second-most valuable company, has benefited in the past several years from market exuberance for artificial intelligence. The software maker has infused its product line with AI technology from partner OpenAI and has touted the tools’ ability to augment its business applications, such as Teams, Word and Outlook. Microsoft earlier Monday released a new range of AI tools.