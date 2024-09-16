Mic Electronics Share Price Extends Rally To Fifth Day After Order Win

Mic Electronics Ltd. hit the 5% upper circuit for two days in a row. As of 09:54 a.m., the stock was locked in the upper circuit, compared to a 0.27% rise in NSE Nifty 50 index.

Mic Electronics is expected to execute the order in six months from the date of receiving the letter of acceptance.

Earlier in September, the industrial products manufacturer received another letter of acceptance from Western Railway Zone for an order worth Rs 86.44 lakh. As a part of the order, it will supply, install, test, and commission telecom material in connection with providing 12 metre wide foot over bridge that will connect platform under Amirit Bharat Station Scheme at 14 stations, the company said in an exchange filing dated Sept 6