Metropolis Healthcare Confident Of Achieving 13–15% Revenue Guidance

In the September quarter of the current financial, net profit of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. increased 31% year-on-year to Rs 46.7 crore against Rs 35.7 crore in the previous fiscal's similar period.

Revenue from operations rose 13.4% to Rs 349.8 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 308.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebitda jumped 22.2% at Rs 91.5 crore against Rs 74.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Margins in Q2 were 26.2% against 24.3% in the year-ago period.