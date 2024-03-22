Metro Brand Gets 'Buy', Bata 'Neutral' As Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage

Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage of Metro Brands Ltd. with a 'buy' and Bata India Ltd. with a 'neutral', citing growth benefits from the penetration of branded footwear in India.

The brokerage set a target price of Rs 1,450 apiece for the Metro Brand, implying an upside of 28% from Thursday's closing price. The brokerage set the target price for Bata India at Rs 1,470 apiece, suggesting a 7% increase from Thursday's closing price.

Organised multi-branded retailers are expected to benefit the most from the decline in market shares of small and unbranded shoes in the country as people lean more towards branded shoes, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday.

Adding to this, India's sports and athleisure footwear segment is at an inflection point. The note expects its value to grow at a 13% CAGR over FY25–FY45E.

Growth in the sports and athleisure segments will get further boosted due to the collaboration between global and local brands, it said.

As such, the brokerage believes that Metro Brands is in a good position to gain from the high growth of the sports and athleisure space in the country, including premiumisation of products.

However, Bata India's growth has not shown a significant revival despite the ramp-up in premiumisation and marketing efforts, Goldman Sachs said.