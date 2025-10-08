Metals Vs Equities: How Gold, Silver, Platinum Have Beaten Nifty 50 In 2025 So Far

Commodities are stealing the spotlight this year, leaving equities well behind. While the Nifty has gained a modest 5.49% year-to-date, metals have delivered spectacular returns: platinum is up 80%, silver 66%, and gold 52%. The rally underscores a growing divergence between global commodities and Indian equity markets, as supply-demand dynamics and investment flows drive metals higher.

The benchmark equity index currently trades at 25,046.15, marking a modest increase from its 23,700 levels at the beginning of the year. However, the metals are in sharp contrast, with investors seemingly gaining confidence in their safe-haven appeal.

Here's how three of the most valuable metals have performed this year: