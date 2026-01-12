Metals Hit Fresh Record: Gold Spikes To $4,600, Silver Crosses $84 As Fed Hit With Subpoenas

Gold and silver climbed to records in a broad-based metals rally as the US Justice Department threatened the Federal Reserve with a criminal indictment, reviving concerns over the central bank’s independence.

The yellow metal spiked toward $4,600 an ounce, while silver rose above $84 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the potential indictment comes amid “threats and ongoing pressure” by the administration to influence interest-rate decisions. The dollar weakened and US 10-year Treasury yields edged higher.

Repeated attacks on the Fed by the Trump administration were a major factor aiding gold and silver last year, and that driver looks set to persist.

“We see increased interference with the Fed as a key bullish wildcard for the precious metals in 2026,” said Julius Baer Group Ltd.’s Carsten Menke. The silver market, smaller in size, is more sensitive to moves in rates and the dollar so is “likely to react more strongly to such concerns,” he said.