Metal Stocks Glitter As JSW Steel, Tata Steel Hit New Peaks. Can The Shine Last?

“Metals extended their winning streak, with JSW Steel and Tata Steel hitting fresh 52-week highs on optimism around firm demand, impending price hikes, and supply constraints from China,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of Livelong Wealth.

Investors are increasingly viewing the sector as a blend of cyclical opportunity and relative safety, especially when cherry-picking quality names keeping the current market and global scenario in mind, said Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy at WealthMills Securities Pvt.

Another key point is that earlier this month, China announced measures to reduce steel output. This is seen as a positive for Indian producers since supply tightening in the world’s largest market supports prices both globally and domestically.

In addition to this, the Indian government extended safeguard duty on select steel products for three more years. This has led to a decoupling of domestic and international steel prices, with local prices currently trading at a 9% discount to imports, giving Indian steelmakers a competitive edge.