Metal Rally Pushes Hindustan Copper Shares In Focus Today

Copper prices remained close to record highs in overseas markets as well, after data showed the US economy grew at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter. This rally is supported by strong consumer spending and a rebound in exports.

While it is well known that electric vehicles, wires, rods, and machines are major sources of demand for copper, a single AI data center consumes close to 28 to 30 tonnes of copper.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit, Sanjiv Kumar Singh, chief managing director of Hindustan Copper said that as artificial intelligence and data centres continue to take over the world, these are emerging as the largest users of copper as well. According to Singh, artificial intelligence has surprisingly become the single largest consumer of copper, a fact that "very few people know."

Additionally, Life Insurance Corporation of India cut the stake in Hindustan Copper to 4.072%, yesterday, from 6.086% between August 2024 to December 2025.