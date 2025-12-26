Metal Rally Pushes Hindustan Copper Shares In Focus Today
The stock is trading over 3% higher, after hitting a 52-week high yesterday.
Hindustan Copper Ltd. continues to be in focus for the second consecutive day due to the rally in copper prices. The stock is trading over 3% higher, after hitting a 52-week high yesterday.
Hindustan Copper shares hit a 15-year high on Wednesday after Copper rose to a fresh high. The stock is up around 40 percent in the last one month. The metal is set to post its best year since 2009 after a surge in December.
Copper prices remained close to record highs in overseas markets as well, after data showed the US economy grew at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter. This rally is supported by strong consumer spending and a rebound in exports.
While it is well known that electric vehicles, wires, rods, and machines are major sources of demand for copper, a single AI data center consumes close to 28 to 30 tonnes of copper.
Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit, Sanjiv Kumar Singh, chief managing director of Hindustan Copper said that as artificial intelligence and data centres continue to take over the world, these are emerging as the largest users of copper as well. According to Singh, artificial intelligence has surprisingly become the single largest consumer of copper, a fact that "very few people know."
Additionally, Life Insurance Corporation of India cut the stake in Hindustan Copper to 4.072%, yesterday, from 6.086% between August 2024 to December 2025.
Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s profit rises 84% to Rs 186.82 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 101.67 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal.
Revenue advanced by 38.6% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 718.04 crore. This is in comparison to Rs 518.19 crore posted in the same quarter last year.