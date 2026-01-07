Meesho Shares Stuck In Lower Circuit As Shareholder Lock-In Expires

Shares of Meesho Ltd are in focus today as its one-month shareholder lock-in period comes to an end. This will free up as many as 109.9 million shares of Meesho, or 2% of its outstanding equity for trading.

The e-commerce player's stock is currently locked in the lower circuit at 5%, with the price at Rs 173.13 apiece.

Two analysts tracked by Bloomberg, who have coverage on this stock, have a 'buy' rating on it, with an upside potential of 21.3%.