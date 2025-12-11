Meesho Shares Pare Opening Gains Post Stellar Debut — Check The Latest Price

Shares of Meesho Ltd. seem to have lost their sheen on Thursday, paring opening gains to fall into the red within an hour of trade.

The online marketplace, which had listed at a 46% premium on the bourses on Wednesday, rose in early trade on Thursday, only to slip nearly 3% to Rs 165.05 apiece.

Meesho had further informed the stock exchanges on Thursday that it plans to invest Rs 2,890 crore in its subsidiary Meesho Technologies through a rights issue to strengthen operations and fuel growth.

The company said that this investment is a part of the utilisation of the proceeds as specified in the IPO prospectus, and that there will be no change in the percentage of shareholding of the company in MTPL.