Meesho Share Price Jumps In Trade After UBS Initiation — Check Target Price
UBS has highlighted how Meesho has democratised online shopping in villages and rural areas of India.
Shares of Meesho are buzzing in trade on Wednesday, rising more than 9% after an initiation from UBS, which has put out a positive note on the counter.
The stock is currently trading at Rs 196, which accounts for gains of almost 9% compared to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 180.
The positive sentiment in Meesho comes as UBS initiated coverage on the counter with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 220.
The brokerage firm has highlighted how Meesho has democratised online shopping in villages and rural areas of India.
UBS predicts a large growth runway for Meesho for a period ranging up to FY30, with a visible path to profit and cash generation.
Furthermore, UBS sees contribution margin and adjusted Ebitda margin reaching 6.8% and 3.2% by FY30, effectively meaning that the road ahead for Meesho remains strong.
Shares of Meesho got listed on Dec. 10 at Rs 161, with a solid premium of 45%. Since then, the stock has gained more than 20%.
Despite the solid upmove, however, shares of Meesho is currently trading at a relative strength index of 75, which suggests the stock could be in a overbought territory.