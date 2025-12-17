Meesho Share Price Jumps In Trade After UBS Initiation — Check Target Price

Shares of Meesho are buzzing in trade on Wednesday, rising more than 9% after an initiation from UBS, which has put out a positive note on the counter.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 196, which accounts for gains of almost 9% compared to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 180.

The positive sentiment in Meesho comes as UBS initiated coverage on the counter with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 220.

The brokerage firm has highlighted how Meesho has democratised online shopping in villages and rural areas of India.

UBS predicts a large growth runway for Meesho for a period ranging up to FY30, with a visible path to profit and cash generation.

Furthermore, UBS sees contribution margin and adjusted Ebitda margin reaching 6.8% and 3.2% by FY30, effectively meaning that the road ahead for Meesho remains strong.

Shares of Meesho got listed on Dec. 10 at Rs 161, with a solid premium of 45%. Since then, the stock has gained more than 20%.

Despite the solid upmove, however, shares of Meesho is currently trading at a relative strength index of 75, which suggests the stock could be in a overbought territory.