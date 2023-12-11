Medplus' Generic-Medicine Sales To Have Positive Impact On Profit: Nomura

Medplus Health Services Ltd.'s generic-medicine launch to become earning-accretive from the mid-term and volume gains in sales from this segment will nullify the impact of sales loss from private labels, Nomura Holdings Inc. has said.

The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating and increased Medplus' target price to Rs 974 from Rs 952 in November, according to a note on Sunday. "Generic volumes will lower inventory value with positive cash-flow impact."

Medplus launched generic medicines at 60–80% discounts from June. MedPlus Advantage is a subscription plan, which provides drugs at a steep discount. It includes an annual subscription fee of Rs 49, which is a nominal introductory rate.

Nomura said a successful generic launch could add Rs 300 per share. It sees marginal impact on Medplus' Ebitda to 0–1.5%.