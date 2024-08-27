Medi Assist Shares Jump After Paramount TPA Acquisition

Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. jumped over 11% on Tuesday after its subsidiary acquired Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA in a deal valued at over Rs 400 crore.

Subsidiary Medi Assist Insurance TPA signed an agreement with Fairfax Asia and Nayan Shah and family to acquire Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA, a Mumbai-based company.

Paramount is a prominent player in the third-party administrator (TPA) for general, health, and life insurance.

Following its acquisition, Medi Assist TPA's market share will rise to 36.6% in the group segment and 23.6% across the health insurance industry, based on premiums managed. The transaction was finalised at an enterprise value of approximately Rs 311 crore, with around Rs 110 crore in cash equivalents included in the deal.

Medi Assist has integrated businesses consistently with five acquisitions between 2016 and 2023. Two were made last year. The company has been able to turn a negative operating margin business into a 20% Ebitda margin.