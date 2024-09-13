Medi Assist Healthcare Services Shareholder Offloads Stake Worth Rs 211.5 crore

A shareholder of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. sold a 4.74% stake in the company on Friday for Rs 211.5 crore through an open market transaction.

Medimatter Health Management sold 33.3 lakh shares at Rs 635 apiece, according to data on the NSE.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 12.5 lakh shares or a 1.78% stake, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund mopped up 5 lakh shares or a 0.71% stake, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund acquired 4 lakh shares or a 0.57% stake at Rs 635 apiece.

Earlier, on Sept. 3, two holding companies had sold offloaded worth Rs 611.10 crore in Medi Assist Healthcare Services in a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange.