Medanta Gets Target Price Hike As Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy'

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. has increased the target price of Global Health Ltd., the operator of hospital chain Medanta. It had also maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, citing strong growth potential driven by the company’s aggressive capital expansion, improving hospital performance and talent acquisition.

The target price was raised to Rs 1,380 per share, reflecting an upside of 24.2% from its previous closing price on NSE.

As of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Medanta had a bed capacity of around 3,440 across North and Central India. The company is focused on expanding its presence in Lucknow, Patna, and Noida, with plans to add around 500 more beds by the end of the financial year. In line with this growth, Medanta is actively recruiting clinical talent and investing in advanced technology and equipment, Motilal Oswal said in a note.