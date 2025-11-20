MCX To REC: Most-Picked Stocks Of India's Top Small-Cap Mutual Funds

Small-cap mutual funds continue to attract investor interest, and a recent post by SEBI-registered market analyst Sunil Gurjar on X highlights the top five holdings across some of the most popular schemes. The data reveals a strong preference for financials, commodities, and niche sectors among fund managers.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund leads with Multi Commodity Exchange of India as its top holding, followed by HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank, and Kirloskar Brothers. Similarly, Quant Small Cap Fund shows a tilt toward large-cap names, featuring Reliance Industries, Jio Financial Services, and Adani Power among its top five picks.

Other funds such as Axis Small Cap Fund and Bandhan Small Cap Fund favour healthcare and real estate plays, with holdings like Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Brigade Enterprises, and Sobha Ltd. Meanwhile, HDFC Small Cap Fund and Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund maintain exposure to IT and industrial names, including Firstsource Solutions, eClerx Services, and KEI Industries.