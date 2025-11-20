MCX To REC: Most-Picked Stocks Of India's Top Small-Cap Mutual Funds
The data reveals a strong preference for financials, commodities, and niche sectors among fund managers.
Small-cap mutual funds continue to attract investor interest, and a recent post by SEBI-registered market analyst Sunil Gurjar on X highlights the top five holdings across some of the most popular schemes. The data reveals a strong preference for financials, commodities, and niche sectors among fund managers.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund leads with Multi Commodity Exchange of India as its top holding, followed by HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank, and Kirloskar Brothers. Similarly, Quant Small Cap Fund shows a tilt toward large-cap names, featuring Reliance Industries, Jio Financial Services, and Adani Power among its top five picks.
Other funds such as Axis Small Cap Fund and Bandhan Small Cap Fund favour healthcare and real estate plays, with holdings like Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Brigade Enterprises, and Sobha Ltd. Meanwhile, HDFC Small Cap Fund and Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund maintain exposure to IT and industrial names, including Firstsource Solutions, eClerx Services, and KEI Industries.
Top 5 Holding of Popular Small Cap Mutual Fund.ð¯ð— Sunil Gurjar, CFTe (@sunilgurjar01) November 19, 2025
Nippon India Small Cap Fund
1- Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2- HDFC Bank Ltd
3- State Bank of India
4- Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
5- Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
Quant Small Cap Fund
1- Reliance Industries Ltd
2- Jio Financialâ¦
Across the board, three stocks stand out as common favourites among multiple funds: MCX, Karur Vysya Bank, and City Union Bank, signalling strong conviction in financial and commodity-linked businesses.
An earlier report by PL Wealth Management for the month of February showed that as many as 54% of equity mutual funds outperformed their benchmarks.
Small-cap funds emerged as the winner with 79.31% schemes outperforming their benchmark. Meanwhile, focused funds and large and mid-cap funds outperformed their benchmarks by 67.86% and 65.63%, respectively, the report highlighted.
According to the report, large-cap funds underperformed with only 21.88% surpassing their benchmarks. Notably, about 67.02% of the 282 open-ended equity diversified funds outperformed their benchmarks.