MCX To Launch Electricity Futures Contract One Day Before NSE On July 10

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. will launch electricity futures contract on July 10. The bourse received approval for the derivative product from the Securities and Exchange Board of India last month.

"MCX believes this launch is timely, as the electricity sector is witnessing significant growth with a need to manage price stability, fluctuating demand, fuel costs, and market developments," a press statement said on Tuesday.

The electricity futures contract will help power generators, distribution companies, large industrial consumers, and financial participants with a transparent, liquid, and reliable hedging mechanism. It will also promote investors with a widely used commodity to add to their portfolio, the company said.

"The launch of Electricity Futures reaffirms MCX’s commitment to building innovative and forward-looking products that address real market needs," said Praveena Rai, chief executive officer and managing director.

Notably, the National Stock Exchange will launch electricity futures trading from July 11 along with a special Liquidity Enhancement Scheme to encourage active participation. These contracts, available on a monthly basis, are aimed at helping market participants manage price risks in the power sector.