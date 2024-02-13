MCX Technical Glitch: Commodity Trading Hours Revised Again; Exchange To Start Market From 1 PM

This is the third time today that the trading hours have now been revised due to technical issues. Earlier, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) had further delayed the opening time of commodity markets to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, due to technical glitches.

The exchange had initially stated that the market would be opened at 10 a.m. The MCX statement said, "We are facing technical issues and teams are working to resolve the same. The market will be opened tentatively at 10 a.m."