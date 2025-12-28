MCX Stock Split This Week: Check Record Date, Division Ratio
The record for MCX stock split for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible is Jan. 2, 2026.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. will undergo its first-ever stock split next week. The board approved a plan for the subdivision of each share in the ratio of 1:5 in August.
Each MCX share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into five shares of Rs 2 face value. The stock split will enhance stock affordability, making it more accessible to retail investors.
The record for MCX stock split for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible is Jan. 2, 2026.
How Can Traders Become Eligible For A Stock Split?
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.
To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.
Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade.
MCX Share Price
MCX share price has risen 77% on a year-to-date basis, and 6% in the last one month.
The stock price settled at Rs 11,050 on the BSE on Friday, Dec. 26, close to its 52-week high of Rs 11,108.40. The company's total market capitalisation stood at Rs 56,399 crore.
The Multi Commodity Exchange is India's leading, listed commodity derivatives exchange, providing an online platform for trading futures and options in various commodities like bullion (gold, silver), energy (crude oil, gas), metals, and agricultural products.