MCX Stock Split This Week: Check Record Date, Division Ratio

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. will undergo its first-ever stock split next week. The board approved a plan for the subdivision of each share in the ratio of 1:5 in August.

Each MCX share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into five shares of Rs 2 face value. The stock split will enhance stock affordability, making it more accessible to retail investors.

The record for MCX stock split for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible is Jan. 2, 2026.