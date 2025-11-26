MCX Share Price Hits Fresh High After Crossing Rs 10,000 Mark— Key Factors Behind Rally

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. share price scaled a fresh high in Wednesday's session. The share price rose for the third day in a row and crossed Rs 10,000 mark for the first time.

India's leading commodity derivatives exchange outperformed most peers in the exchange space in 2025 as yet, despite the hurdles. It has given 123% return from lows compared to the 126% gain BSE Ltd. provided.

The technical glitch overhang is seems to be over for now. The business growth outlook also looks bright, which also supported the stock's recent rally.