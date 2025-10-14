MCX Raises Silver Contract Margin Amid Global Price Volatility

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. raised the margins on both gold and silver contracts by 1% and 1.5%, respectively, to manage risks. Global silver prices have been highly volatile recently, with shortages reported in physical markets. The problem has spilt over into domestic markets.

MCX provides trading in 30-kilogram and 5 kg silver futures and options contracts, as well as 1 kg silver futures contracts.

"In the current context, there has been backwardation between futures and spot prices in global derivatives exchanges and spot markets. Silver’s global futures and domestic MCX futures prices are aligned (accounting for currency conversion, customs duty, local dynamics, etc.)," a statement said.

"Since silver is a globally traded commodity, its price backwardation is being reflected in India, and on MCX, also due to the spike in demand for silver, driven by investment, industrial and festive demand," it said.

The near-month 30 kg silver contracts are due to expire on Dec. 5, whereas the 5 kg and 1 kg contracts are due to expire on Nov. 28. The outstanding positions in these derivative contracts will settle by way of physical deliveries at the time of expiry.

Moreover, for options contracts, only in-the-money contracts will devolve into the underlying futures contracts at option expiry, MCX said.

The bourse and its clearing house further said they are monitoring these derivative contracts and will take necessary steps to ensure stability and adequate risk management.