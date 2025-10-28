MCX Technical Glitch: Trading Halted Again As Issues Resurface; Shares Fall
Sources said trading orders are not getting confirmed on the MCX and settlement files not coming on time,
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. on Tuesday halted trading at its bourse due to a technical issue. The trading is likely to start from 10:00 a.m. on the Disaster Recovery site, a backup system typically used during emergencies.
"Members are requested to note that the trading will start at 10 AM due to technical issue. Trading will start from DR. Inconvenience is regretted," a notice on the MCX website said.
Shares of MCX fell over 1% during early trade on the NSE.
Major tech issues have been persistent for the past two to three days, sources told NDTV Profit. The trading orders are not getting confirmed and the settlement files are not coming on time, they said.
The glitches have been recurring for the past two years. The Commodity Participants Association of India, a brokers' body, has raised the issue with the exchange several times. They have sought a meeting with the MCX Chairperson as well and expect a response by next week.
These tech issues have become a pain point for brokers, according to one of the sources mentioned above.
Trading at MCX was halted on July 23 as well.
MCX has 544 registered members and 32,480 Authorised Persons across India as of March 2025.
The bourse has a market share of about 98% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in the financial year 2024-25.